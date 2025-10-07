Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,938 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $55,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $249,180,000 after acquiring an additional 904,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 55,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $272.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

