Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.7% during the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 774,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 28,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 31,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

