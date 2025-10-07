Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $640,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.50.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $299.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.57. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $302.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.