Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Holdings Reduced by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.3% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $203.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $226.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

