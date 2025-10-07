Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Shares Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

FNDX opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

