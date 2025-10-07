Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 19.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE IBM opened at $289.70 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

