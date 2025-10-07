Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 223.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 58,307 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $97.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.