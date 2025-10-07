True Vision MN LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

True Vision MN LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,154,000 after buying an additional 34,393,493 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,854 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,593 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

