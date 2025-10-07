Sachetta LLC Purchases 1,532 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

