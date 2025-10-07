CFM Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Target by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Target by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

