Top Defense Stocks To Consider – October 6th

Boeing, Archer Aviation, and Rocket Lab are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and service military equipment, weapons systems, and other defense-related technologies. Because government defense budgets tend to remain relatively stable even during economic downturns, these stocks often exhibit lower volatility than the broader market. Consequently, many investors include defense stocks in their portfolios seeking steady revenues and defensive characteristics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

