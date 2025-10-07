Asset Planning Corporation Sells 324 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Asset Planning Corporation lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up 0.9% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 313.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

