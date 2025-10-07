Slow Capital Inc. Buys 443 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $833,941,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Danaher by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 290.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,617 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.2% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,178,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,515,000 after purchasing an additional 791,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $784,745,000 after buying an additional 722,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.6%

DHR opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.36 and its 200 day moving average is $197.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.