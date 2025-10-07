Slow Capital Inc. Sells 26,276 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,276 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average is $104.38.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

