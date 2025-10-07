Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In related news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Stock Up 0.8%
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.72.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
