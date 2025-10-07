Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 155 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $185.46 on Tuesday. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.75 and its 200 day moving average is $211.51. The company has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.