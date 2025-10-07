Foundation Wealth Management LLC Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Foundation Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.5% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.19. The stock has a market cap of $202.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.