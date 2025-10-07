Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the software maker on Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is a 15.4% increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intuit to earn $16.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $670.09 on Tuesday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $698.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $693.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $27,929.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,606.69. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,718,000 after acquiring an additional 82,419 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Intuit by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.