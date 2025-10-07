McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Acquired by SGL Investment Advisors Inc.

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Melius started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE MCD opened at $296.09 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.87 and a 200-day moving average of $306.09. The firm has a market cap of $211.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

