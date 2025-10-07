TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $4,153,335.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at $56,832,701.76. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,045 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,390. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $240.50 on Tuesday. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $228.54 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $140.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Progressive from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Progressive from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.63.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

