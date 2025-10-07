High Note Wealth LLC Buys 35,316 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 6,006.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,316 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.07. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.