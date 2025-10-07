Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $857,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $224.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.68. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $207.40 and a one year high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $253.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.29.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.41, for a total transaction of $14,844,394.66. Following the transaction, the director owned 628,297,455 shares in the company, valued at $144,766,016,606.55. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,579,219 shares of company stock valued at $621,776,150. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

