Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.46. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.54.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

