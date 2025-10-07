Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. First American Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $514.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.18. The firm has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.13.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

