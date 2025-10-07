Capital Advisors Inc. OK Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,793 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 27.6%

Shares of IEFA opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.90.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

