Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,675,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,581,000 after buying an additional 51,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,876,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,402,000 after acquiring an additional 190,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,605,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,321,000 after acquiring an additional 112,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,219,000 after acquiring an additional 568,565 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,740,000 after acquiring an additional 104,095 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 7.3%

BATS:USMV opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

