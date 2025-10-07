Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Stock Holdings Lifted by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $143.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $124.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $127.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

