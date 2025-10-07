Drake & Associates LLC Buys 524 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 652,139.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Chevron by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $153.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.19 and its 200 day moving average is $148.80.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

