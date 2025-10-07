Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires 78,744 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,744 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,417,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,218,000 after purchasing an additional 803,570 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bank of America by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 39,233,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,956,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,351,000 after acquiring an additional 188,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,970,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,250,000 after acquiring an additional 300,944 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

