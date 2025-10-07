RMG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 9.0% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 25.6% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 16.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $602.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.03 billion, a PE ratio of 145.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $622.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.05.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $605.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.50.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

