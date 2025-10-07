True Vision MN LLC Has $865,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

True Vision MN LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,989,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 113.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $1,598,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,014.40. This represents a 15.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $179.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $425.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.95. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

