Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.5% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Afbi LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $617.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $596.73 and a 200-day moving average of $556.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $618.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

