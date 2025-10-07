Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Stock Position Increased by Woodside Wealth Management LLC

Woodside Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

