Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Holdings Boosted by HMV Wealth Advisors LLC

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 63.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 7.3% of HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after buying an additional 895,647 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $331.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $331.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

