Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Bought by Woodside Wealth Management LLC

Woodside Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Woodside Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Woodside Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 25 LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. 25 LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $331.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $331.76. The stock has a market cap of $549.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.