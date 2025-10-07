Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

