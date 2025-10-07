Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,772 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.

NYSE:PG opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,202.16. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,402,333.72. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

