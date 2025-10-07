Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 71.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in Oracle by 314.8% in the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 484,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 367,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Oracle Stock Up 2.0%

Oracle stock opened at $291.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.82. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $831.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

