Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Clark & Stuart Inc

Clark & Stuart Inc cut its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of Clark & Stuart Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clark & Stuart Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after buying an additional 199,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.84. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.11.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,402,333.72. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

