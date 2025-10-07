Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,146 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,146 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,804,000 after buying an additional 1,998,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after buying an additional 5,645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,351,000 after buying an additional 1,602,288 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.41. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

