Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,043 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 22,505 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 2.0%

Oracle stock opened at $291.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $831.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.41 and its 200-day moving average is $206.82. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

