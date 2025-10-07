Clark & Stuart Inc Has $248,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Clark & Stuart Inc lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 35.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $495.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $505.59. The company has a market capitalization of $232.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Melius upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.