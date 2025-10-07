Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 118 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $495.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.69 and a 200-day moving average of $441.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $285.79 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total value of $850,006.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $17,972,184.55. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $62,606,356 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

