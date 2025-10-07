Country Club Bank Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Country Club Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 120.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,567 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $358.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.34. The company has a market cap of $325.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Baird R W downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

