Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 85 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Godsey & Gibb Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $466.84 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $470.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.78. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

