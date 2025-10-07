Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,776 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.7% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark & Stuart Inc increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc now owns 5,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 589,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 201,755 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 35,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

