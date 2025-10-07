Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 4.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $865,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7%

LLY stock opened at $845.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $735.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $765.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $937.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

