Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,386 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 73.6% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in FedEx by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE FDX opened at $247.23 on Tuesday. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

