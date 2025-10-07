Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.3% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $178,925,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,941 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,669,000. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,391,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 188.7% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 81,683 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2%

DVY opened at $142.88 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

