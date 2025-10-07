SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 45,119 iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 45,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12,012.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock opened at $121.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average of $118.11. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

